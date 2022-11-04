Not Available

The film mainly is about a tawaif (courtesan or some one who willingly or otherwise adopts the profession of entertaining others for a living), who accidentally enters the life of Dawood (Rishi Kapoor) who already has fallen in love with an upcoming writer (Poonam Dhillon). The situation becomes such that he has to claim that she (the Tawaaif) happens to be his wife. Soon the Tawaaif makes room in everybody's heart by her softness and intelligence, love and affection. It becomes difficult for Dawood as he cannot forget his first love (Poonam Dhillon), nor the Tawaaif (Rati Agnihotri) and also that he cannot tell the identity of Rati to anybody else. However, gradually all problems are solved, misunderstandings removed and Dawood willingly accepts Rati while Suleman Seth (Deepak Parashar) who also loves Poonam, accepts her.