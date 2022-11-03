Not Available

On a sunny April 15th, Irene and Paula set out on a walk to the post office. They're soon led astray by two young men who take them on an urban canoe ride through the downtown canals. As they make their way back to the post office, Irene and Paula are repeatedly diverted by a variety of encounters, sidewalk spectacles, and reminiscences of past adventures. TAX DAY follows their vacation around town, in an ode to getting out into the world, and to the pleasures of a lost afternoon.