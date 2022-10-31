Not Available

Set at the inauguration of the new President is the inter-woven tales of people dealing with daily lives: their relationships, desires and their means of survival. A taxi driver trying to stop his best friend from leaving for the province while his ex-wife comes back to his life; a young actor doing extra job as male prostitute; a Fil-Am trying to fill his need for drugs; and a young cigarette vendor who also act as pimp at night. All of them get through their harsh realities with hopes of a better tomorrow while their fate awaits them to cross its path in the uncaring streets of Manila.