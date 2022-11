Not Available

Taxi driver Gion Taro falls in love with one of his female passengers. When he learns that she is a famous actress shooting a film in his beloved hometown Kyoto, he doesn't hesitate for a second to apply for the last remaining acting role - as a taxi driver. Based on a radio drama, Gion Taro's odyssey is charmingly animated with paper cutout figures, set against the backdrop of scenic Kyoto.