Taxi for Two

Dan Doolittle is a poor schmuck whose big talk usually gets him into trouble. After he is fired from his plumbing job, he saves Dolly Davis, who, grateful, promises to get him a job at the company where she works, Owl Taxi, which is owned by her father. That job is as the jack-of-all-trades in the garage, under the supervision of the garage foreman, whose job he expects to have within the week. But Dan becomes the bane of the foreman's existence, in part because Dan would rather spend his time with Dolly to who he is attracted. But after Dan is asked by the boss to drive Dolly to the taxi depot, Dan believes he can make his millions instead by buying a cab and starting his own taxi company. Interactions with Dolly's visiting brother - a hosiery salesman - who Dan mistakenly believes is Dolly's boyfriend, a pair of inflatable legs, and an angry foreman who was fired because of Dan's mistakes in the garage lead to one misadventure after another for Dan.