Taxi nach Kairo

This light comedy caters to the gay-oriented audience. Frank (Ripploh) and his S&M partner are surprised by Frank's harridan mother (Nina Schuehly) when she walks in on the pair in an amorous clinch. Frank's mother threatens to disinherit her son if he does not settle down and get married. Frank hires the actress Klara (Christine Neubauer) to pose as his wife, and the pair moves into a quaint country house. Soon the newlyweirds are both after their handsome neighbor Eugen (Udo Schenk). Frank becomes confused when he feels he may be falling for his first female.