Mystery woman arrives in small mountain hallmark type town to attend a memorial or perhaps just to find resolve in her own life. She stays at a bed and breakfast run by a recent widower and a relationship develops. Some towns people suspect a romance, others just want this mystery girl to go away for no apparent reason other than she is an outsider. The mystery unravels and the girl's presence is cloaked in a deeper need that she has. What is her connection to this town, these people?