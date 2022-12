Not Available

Celebrate the holidays in all of their dysfunction! This virtual vaudeville blends music, film, burlesque, and random acts of fabulousness to reframe the songs you love and the holidays you hate in the most subversive and cathartic event of the season. There is more to the holidays than rampant capitalism and gift giving and in Taylor Mac’s world creativity and imagination are their own spirituality, reminding us of the collective power of our chosen families.