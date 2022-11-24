Taylor Swift: Just for You

Not Available

Known for her catchy lyrics and heartwarming smile, Taylor Swift has exploded on the music scene, breaking all boundaries between pop and country genres. But Swift wasn't always a global superstar. Growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, she was a long way from the life she leads now complete with sold-out tours, hit songs and high-profile romances. Learn how her songwriting helped her cope with her teenage troubles and get all the details on her past loves including Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. Watch as Swift explores her musical talents and pens some of the decade's most popular albums in this up-close-and-personal look at America s sweetheart.