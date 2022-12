Not Available

Taylor Swift, the first woman in GRAMMY® history to ever win Album of the Year twice, took the stage for an intimate concert with stadium-size production in a 60,000 + -square foot venue created especially for this event. The performance, filmed in 4K Ultra HD on Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, TX the night before the Big Game, includes her hit songs "Blank Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and much more.