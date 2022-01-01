Taylor Swift: VH1 Storytellers

Not Available

It was a rare opportunity for the 22-year-old Swift to play in front of a crowd consisting almost entirely of her peer group. She’s been playing large venues since her 2008 album “Fearless” vaulted her into the stratosphere. During the Q&A, when a student asked how she felt about college she said, “There are many paths. I just couldn’t stand not to be up on stage performing every night.” Her performance includes “We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together”, “Begin Again", “Love Story”, “Mean” and “You Belong To Me.” The “VH1 Storytellers” episode aired 11 November 2012.