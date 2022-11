Not Available

One fine day, when Tayo and other little buses drive around the town, bullies and a robot from space start to attack the Earth and they take Hana from the garage! Tayo and Little Buses follow them to bring Hana back to the garage and save the town and the Earth! Will they be able to bring Hana back and keep the town safe? In this episode, you can watch from Tayo's point of view!