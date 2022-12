Not Available

On August 1st, 1976, Neil Armstrong, the first man to step foot on the Moon, joined a British-Ecuadorian expedition whose mission was to explore a cave located deep in the Amazon forest, called Tayos Cave. Why was a mission of such magnitude organized, and what was the British interest in the cave? A group of geologists and members of esoteric disciplines penetrate into Tayos' massive underworld to shed light on its dazzling enigmas.