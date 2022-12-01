Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake (Matthew Bourne)

Not Available

The plot of the ballet revolves around a young crown prince, his distant mother, and his desire for freedom, represented by a swan. From the DVD: "Contemporary dance company Adventures In Motion Pictures' (New Adventures) triumphant modern re-interpretation of Swan Lake, with its cast of male swans, has turned tradition upside down and has taken the ballet fraternity by storm. Never has such a contemporary re-working of a traditional ballet thrilled both ardent critics and modern dance enthusiasts in such equal measure."