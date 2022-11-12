Te Amo pra Cachorro

Not Available

Kristie Simmons, an attorney, initiates a legal battle trying to get approval for a bike lane for the local residents. When Bill, a local veterinarian, informs her that a dog named Gidget needs a home, Kristie agrees. While out walking Gidget, Kristie meets Keith Amos, an attorney on assignment from Seattle, while he's walking his lovable dog, Simon. Keith is immediately smitten with Kristie, her initially pleasant reaction to him turns sour when she learns he is her opposing counsel in the bike lane case.