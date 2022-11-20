Not Available

Te Extrano

    Your Step-by-step guide for the "Te Extraño" choreography created by Ataca Jorgie & La Alemana. Learn the choreography that took the Bachata scene by storm since May of 2008. In this DVD you will find each part of the famous choreography broken down step by step by both Ataca and La Alemana. You now can perform this incredible choreography at your next event. For the first time ever, Island Touch Dance Academy brings yuo a step by step guide for learning a professional choreography in your own home.

