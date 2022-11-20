Tea for Three

Not Available

Three friends have spent a lifetime climbing together, and they reflect on where the journey has taken them, and where it will lead. A cabinet-maker, an orthopaedic surgeon and a retired geologist make for interesting fireside company. With a cumulative age of 145 years these three men are attempting to grow old gracefully. They might not be world-class climbers, but they are world-class buddies out on the narrow ledge. Their failures (put down to old age) and their successes take them from Table Mountain in Cape Town to the lichen covered walls of Blouberg in the Limpopo Province. Cameo appearances by other (sometimes more youthful) inspirational boulderers, trad and sport climbers represent the various themes in climbing life as perceived by the three friends.