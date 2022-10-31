1950

Tea for Two

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 1st, 1950

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In this reworking of "No, No, Nanette," wealthy heiress Nanette Carter bets her uncle $25,000 that she can say "no" to everything for 48 hours. If she wins, she can invest the money in a Broadway show featuring songs written by her beau, and of course, in which she will star. Trouble is, she doesn't realize her uncle's been wiped out by the Stock Market crash.

Cast

Gordon MacRaeJimmy Smith
Gene NelsonTommy Trainor
Eve ArdenPauline Hastings
Billy De WolfeLarry Blair
S.Z. SakallJ. Maxwell Bloomhaus
Bill GoodwinWilliam 'Moe' Early

