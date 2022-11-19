Tea in a Thunder Cup

Not Available

Psychological (Art Film) incorporating both video art and performance-based works produced via a global collaboration and filmed and co-produced in Mexico, USA, Iran, Portugal, Germany, South Africa, Italy, UK, Australia, Argentina, Norway, Denmark, Israel and Sweden. A fabulous team of artists & filmmakers with a touch of intriguing animation by Ulf Kristiansen. A child is drawn into a labyrinth of murder and intrigue as he befriends a stranger, who has great aspirations to be more than just a casual acquaintance. He will stop at nothing to reach the boy. A film narrated by Death as a woman and encompassing a strange surreal journey through a killer's mental landscape. "The boy with the imaginary friend" written & directed by Alison Williams (South Africa)