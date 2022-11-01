Not Available

Winding more than 4,000 tortuous kilometres across 20 mountain chains and two desert plateau's, spanning four great rivers, and cutting through the territory of 25 different ethnic groups - is the ancient Tea Road. ‘Tea Road to the Skies’ is a series that follows in the footsteps of the caravans which for centuries hauled their baggage of tea along this road and across Asia to be dispersed to the entire world. This annual pilgrimage took 6 months and the path was so well used that the track is beaten deep into the rocks all the way from China to the giant tea market in Lhasa. Learn more about where one of the world’s favourite drinks comes from and revel in the stunning cinematography, all in striking high definition.