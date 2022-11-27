Not Available

Elegant Angel presents Teach Me Vol. 6 over 2 hours of lesbian loving! Teach Me 6 is a celebration of the beautiful exchanges between older and younger women. Watch these more experienced stars share themselves, and their sexual depth, nurturing a selection of young starlets who are fresh to the business. Teach Me is a very unique depiction of this older/younger fantasy and captures incredibly passionate and powerful lesbian scenes that you will not forget. Starring Karma Rx, Gia Derza, Alexis Zara, Kenzie Reeves, Alix Lynx, Athena Faris, Maddy O'Reilly & Honey Gold! Enjoy!