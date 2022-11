Not Available

Kenny (Roger Danuarta), a Medan Chinese youth, and Fidya (Cut Meyriska), a Batak Malay Muslim girl, like each other. Cultural and religious differences make their two families do not approve. Kenny's parents expect Kenny to marry Chelsea Tan (Shinta Naomi). While Fidya's old love, Fahri (Miqdad Addausi), returned from his studies in Turkey.