Michael and Janie are a pair of young grad students living together on a quiet college campus. One day, Janie discovers that Michael has been cheating on her. She walks out on him, only to come back the next day to find him dead of a gunshot wound. The police suspect Janie, but the evidence seems to implicate Janie's friend, Frankie. Somehow, Janie must find a way to prove herself innocent while still protecting her friend.