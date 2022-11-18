Not Available

Teach Your Children Well

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This film focuses on the issues of homophobia, bullying and school violence as told by students, teachers, activists and allies of the LGBT community. The film exposes the effects of homophobia in our schools and encourages acceptance and respect for the right of others to be and express who they are. Ongoing instances of homophobic-related violence and suicides tragically highlight the importance of reshaping the long-standing, outdated beliefs about homosexuality and those who identify as LGBT.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images