Teach Your Children Well

This film focuses on the issues of homophobia, bullying and school violence as told by students, teachers, activists and allies of the LGBT community. The film exposes the effects of homophobia in our schools and encourages acceptance and respect for the right of others to be and express who they are. Ongoing instances of homophobic-related violence and suicides tragically highlight the importance of reshaping the long-standing, outdated beliefs about homosexuality and those who identify as LGBT.