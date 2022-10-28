Teacher And Stray Cat

Not Available

Kyoichi is a former principal. He lives alone now after the death of his wife. When his wife was alive she liked to feed stray cat Mii. Kyoichi though doesn't like Mii coming around his house and standing in front of the butsudan (Buddhist altar). One day, Mii suddenly stops appearing at Kyoichi's house. Kyoichi begins to worry about Mii and tries to find the cat. While searching for the cat, he discovers that there are other people also looking for Mii.