Not Available

Teacher And Stray Cat

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kyoichi is a former principal. He lives alone now after the death of his wife. When his wife was alive she liked to feed stray cat Mii. Kyoichi though doesn't like Mii coming around his house and standing in front of the butsudan (Buddhist altar). One day, Mii suddenly stops appearing at Kyoichi's house. Kyoichi begins to worry about Mii and tries to find the cat. While searching for the cat, he discovers that there are other people also looking for Mii.

Cast

Ogata IsseyKyoichi Morii
Shota SometaniShogo Kojika
Kie KitanoMayumi Matsukawa
Pierre TakiHirokawa
Masako MotaiYayoi Morii
Kayoko KishimotoYoko Inoue

View Full Cast >

Images