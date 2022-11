Not Available

This Noveltoon (Paramount production number P9-5) finds young-and-little Junior Owl on his way to school, and trying hard to live up to the reputation of his elders for being wise. But, despite his best efforts, Mr. Wolf knows a few wise tricks of his own, and Junior lands in the wolf's pot of boiling water. But Mama Owl saves him from being the main course of Mr. Wolf's dinner, and Junior lends a hand himself.