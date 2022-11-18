Not Available

Shot entirely on HD, Teagan's Juice features Teagan Presley in 6 lascivious scenes. Rich with innuendo, Celeste uses ripe fruits and juices intertwined with passionate sex in each seductive scene. Teagan unleashes her desire in 3 provocative boy / girl scenes with Jerry, Marco Banderas, and a heart-pounding anal with Erik Everhard. Included is a steamy bathtub romp with Codi Milo as well as an orgasmic three-way with Penthouse Pet Charlie Laine and Celeste Star. Mixed into this breathtakingly beautiful and insanely hard vignette are Sophia Santi, Naomi and Michelle Maylene, making this one erotic experience you won't soon forget.