A regular military call-up. Young guys, having got call-up papers and having passed a medical board checkup, enjoy themselves and spend the last days of freedom in different ways: some in discotheques, some in a company of friends outdoors, others are even carousing and scuffling. A colonel Nikitin (Yu. Nazarov) with a group of officers is ordered to accompany conscripts future marines - in a special train to the military service place, situated in the Far East. The whole trip takes several days. Right here, in the train wagons, with no dads and moms round, young conscripts are in for showing their worth and gaining their first experience of real army life.