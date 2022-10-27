Not Available

Team Batista the Movie: The Portrait of Kerberos

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Physician Kohei Taguchi and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare investigator Shiratori soon become involved in major reforms to the death investigation system of the country and localities when a letter arrives threatening the destruction of Tojo University Hospital and Kerberos Tower in 3 months. Before the pair are able to uncover the truth, an unprecedented rash of suspicious deaths occur which can’t be explained through autopsy. On the day of the AI (Autopsy Imaging) Center’s opening and introduction of a revolutionary new MRI machine called “Leviathan”, further incidents rock the medical community.

Cast

Atsushi ItoKohei Taguchi
Toru NakamuraKeisuke Shiratori
Mirei KiritaniYoko Betsuku
Tori MatsuzakaHideki Takizawa
Hidetoshi NishijimaKoichi Hayami
Chiaki KuriyamaSumire Sakuranomiya

