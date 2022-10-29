Not Available

The film dissects the lives of four curlers from Team Howard (Glenn Howard, Richard Hart, Brent Laing and Craig Savill) detailing the personal and family sacrifices made as elite curlers. The film also shows their lives on the road, in hotels and airports, their team dynamics in the locker rooms and on the ice, and how they "tick" together on the road during the curling season as they travel across Canada. Team Howard is a quintessential Canadian Story of one of Canada's well known and one of the worlds best curling team. It is a definite must see for every fan of curling and every Canadian.