Team Ice Cream Vol. 1

Experience the adventures of the Ice Cream Skate Team. This multi-media collage documents the lives of five skaters as they travel the globe from Tokyo to Miami, and from Frisco to Barcelona. Follow their search for platinum lines, golden ledges and diamond encrusted skate footy. From legendary skate spots to obscure corners of the world, this DVD is a skate masterpiece featuring music by The Neptunes with rare appearances by Nigo (Bape), Rob Dyrdek, Chad Hugo, The Terriyaki Boys, Skate Board P and others.