Not Available

Documentary - Cheerfully fulfilling QatarDebate's mission of "creating the leaders of tomorrow through a culture of discussion and debate," the members of the first Qatari national debate team prepare for the world championship in this documentary from Liz Mermin. Following the debaters and their English coach from Qatar's capital of Doha to London, New York and finally Washington, the film offers up a cultural examination as well as a thrilling competition. -