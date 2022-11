Not Available

Calling all UmiFriends! Team Umizoomi is ready for action! Join math heroes Milli, Geo, and Bot as they use their mighty math powers to help their friends in Umi City! Figure out the pattern to a baby hawk's sont to help Mama Hawk return to their nest, weight buckets of coal and water to refuel a train, search for missing shapes to repair a kite, and more! The Rolling Toy Parade Kite Festival The Legend of the Blue Mermaid Wild West Toy Train Show