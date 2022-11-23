Team Umizoomi: Meet Shark Car

Not Available

Hello, UmiFriend! Get ready to meet the super cool Shark Car! Join Team Umizoomi as they play with their friend, Jose, and his favorite toy, Shark Car (a car that looks like a shark)! But when Jose boards the ferry to go home, he realizes Shark Car is missing! It's up to the team to use their mighty math powers to pass several obstacles, find Shark Car, and return him to Jose before the ferry leaves! Next, head to the Umi City Toy Store, where the team must help a friend find his missing coins so that he can buy his very own Sparkle Pup! Then, when a delivery truck containing a friend's special Stompasaurus toy hits a bumpy road and sends the toy flying, it's up to Team Umizoomi to find all of the missing pieces. Finally, the team discovers a lost and found box with three toys inside and sets off to return these toys to their rightful owners.