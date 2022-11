Not Available

Live DVD release from the British Pop/Rock duo, filmed during their Sowing The Seeds Of Love tour. With their most ambitious album in the can, Tears For Fears (along with new recruit Oleta Adams) hit the road to promote the album. This live set consists mostly of tracks from that album along with a few earlier hits including 'Shout' and 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'. 'Head Over Heals' and more. Immortal.