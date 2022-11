Not Available

Scenes from the Big Chair is a documentary film about the British pop band Tears For Fears. Released on home video in 1985, the 75 minute documentary was made at the height of the band's global success following the release of their multi-platinum selling album Songs from the Big Chair. It also contains the 90 minute "Going To California" concert which was recorded in Santa Barbara during the band's "Seeds Of Love" world tour in 1990.