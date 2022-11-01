Tears of April

Not Available

A soldier learns how war breeds injustice in ways he didn't imagine in this drama from director Aku Louhimies. It's 1918, and Finland is caught up in a civil war as the "Reds," supporters of a Social Democratic faction led by the People's Deputation of Finland, battle for control of the nation against the more conservative allies of the Senate, known as the "Whites." Aaro (Samuli Vauramo) is a soldier fighting with the Whites who has captured an angry woman (Pihla Viitala) who was helping a Reds faction. ~ Mark Deming, Rovi