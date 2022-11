Not Available

Abandoned due to its bitter coldness, the South Pole is greeted by Emperor Penguins who have come to welcome new lives. Baby Emperor Penguins Pengi and Sommi awake from their egg shells. While Sommi’s dad goes out to the sea, Sommi is left all alone, cold and starving, and Pengi tries to help Sommi. Could they overcome numerous hardships and become beautiful full-grown Emperor Penguins?