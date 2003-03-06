2003

Tears of the Sun

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

March 6th, 2003

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Navy SEAL Lieutenant A.K. Waters and his elite squadron of tactical specialists are forced to choose between their duty and their humanity, between following orders by ignoring the conflict that surrounds them, or finding the courage to follow their conscience and protect a group of innocent refugees. When the democratic government of Nigeria collapses and the country is taken over by a ruthless military dictator, Waters, a fiercely loyal and hardened veteran is dispatched on a routine mission to retrieve a Doctors Without Borders physician.

Cast

Bruce WillisLieutenant A.K. Waters
Monica BellucciDr. Lena Fiore Kendricks
Cole HauserJames \'Red\' Atkins
Eamonn WalkerEllis \'Zee\' Pettigrew
Johnny MessnerKelly Lake
Nick ChinlundMichael \'Slo\' Slowenski

