Tears on the Lion's Mane

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Takashi Fujiki stars as a rebel in this drama about life on the Yokohama waterfront by New Wave director Masahiro Shinoda. The rebel works as an errand boy for a shipping company and vents his frustrations by plucking on the guitar. His interpretations of popular trends in music are sometimes right-on, and sometimes not exactly. Bereft of his guitar, the rebel's modes of expression are not as effective in generating interest as the Yokohama docks themselves, a fascinating world in their own right.

Cast

Mariko KagaYuki
Kyoko KishidaReiko
Tamotsu HayakawaKaga
Kôji Nanbara
Yasushi Nagata
Asao Koike

