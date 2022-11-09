Not Available

Lots of short shorts, wailing guitars and gorgeous all-natural beauties are on hand in this sizzling production from co-directors Bruce Seven and John Stagliano. The plot runs away and hides right about here, as we're introduced to a slickster who enjoys passionate plunges with his luscious little maid -- he even shares her with his best buddy in a white-hot living room threesome. Meanwhile, back at the lingerie guy's office, he's delving into some delirious debauchery with his scrumptious secretary and his lithesome saleswoman. There's lots of intercut action as the flick builds to an explosive conclusion. Gorgeous young women, breathtaking lingerie and plenty of pulse-poundingly passionate action -- you can bet that these 'Teasers' do their fair share of pleasing!