Teases & Pleases

Not Available

Wow! Get ready for something completely different and totally hot! Three ace directors, Paul Thomas, Lewis Socket and the sex-tease-ace B. Skow try to out do each other wit the Vivid girl of their choice! See Nikki Jayne, Meggan Mallone, Savanna Samson, AJ Bailey and Lia at their fuckable best! Savanna even does anal with Bill Bailey...and that's a pounding you won't want to miss. Five five-star girls, five five-star scenes.We call it Teases And Pleases, because that's exactly what this DVD does!