Teatro Apolo

Miguel Velasco, the son of a wealthy Spanish immigrant established in Mexico, comes to Spain in the late nineteenth century. In Madrid, he falls in love with Celia, a chorus girl at the Apollo theater. This makes her father withdraw financial support, so Celia decides to run away to avoid harm. Nevertheless, the couple gets married and is happy. And Celia triumphs at the Apollo. Over the years, the theater is demolished to build a bank. The old Miguel feels that with its disappearance much of his life goes as well.