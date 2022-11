Not Available

Teatro Satanico was founded in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, 1993, as the "Charles Manson Satanic Theater", by Devis Granziera and Alberto Maria Kundalini. Despite the name, the band does not refer to Satanism , but to an attitude shown by romantic and decadent artists, towards religion, considered as an "obstacle to creative freedom". Including a black chant, sabbath and mass.