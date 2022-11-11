Not Available

Tebe, front!

  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

From the start, Vertov made himself known as an irreconcilable enemy of “acted films,” which he regarded as a violation of truth. At the peak of World War II, however, such lofty artistic principles proved impractical. Vertov’s poetic and patriotic For You, Front! is a fiction film with a script and two actors. In a letter to her fiancé, a soldier on the front, Saule asks if there is anything he needs from “our beloved Kazakhstan.” Yes there is, he replies: lead, which can be used to make bullets to kill the enemies of “our beloved country.”

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images