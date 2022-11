Not Available

Independent pioneer, Strange Music founder, and Hip-Hop Legend, Tech N9ne takes us behind the scenes of the historic 2012 Hostile Takeover tour. Touring over 90 cities in just over 100 days, the 2012 Hostile Takeover Tour was the longest and most ambitious tour in hip-hop history. Now for the first time, we will see all of the behind-the-scenes moments as told directly to us by the visionary himself, Tech N9ne.