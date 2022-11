Not Available

The Psychumentary is a documentary about rapper Tech N9ne. It charted at number seven on the Billboard Top Music Videos chart. It was directed by Soren Baker and Steven Reissner, Baker also served as writer and producer. The film includes appearances by Kottonmouth Kings and fellow Strange Music artists Krizz Kaliko, Kutt Calhoun, Skatterman & Snug Brim and Prozak.