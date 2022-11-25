TECHNO: Space and Flow in the Radical frame

Not Available

What makes Techono: Space and flow in the radical frame such an exceptional documentary is the manner in which the interviews are woven intoa 50 minute long techno videoclip. The filmmaker has fully exploited all the existing digital video techniques iin order to showcase the dizzying possibilities of the medium. Cut-ups and computer effects combine perfectly with the science-fiction images from Ken Ishii's Japanese manga video Extra - the best evidence that the techno movement has become an international culture that encompasses the entire globe.