Teckademics - Mischief

    “Mischief” is the first documentary to cover illegal street racing culture. This movie also features actual footage of hiding and escaping from the police. This 60+ minute movie features street racing in Washington DC, Philadelphia, and San Diego. “Mischief” also covers the 2002 Detroit Auto Show, import pro-drag crashes, and Jackass-style stunts. “Mischief” has been featured on MTV, MTV2, CMT, and Dateline on NBC. “Mischief” is the real deal and shows what is really happening in the fast-growing underground street racing culture.

