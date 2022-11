Not Available

Tecopa is a small town in the middle of the Mojave Desert just outside of Death Valley. Most people drive right through, drawn like moths to the bright lights of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. But there is something special in this hot, dry place--something worth stopping for. Hot springs pool under the cloudless sky. This hidden gem of the desert is an oasis. But just who are the people who decide to stay and call this oddball paradise home?